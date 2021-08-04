Steve Geller – Tennis Pro and Pop Tennis Hall Of Famer

Steve Geller has never considered himself a great tennis player, but he will be the first to admit he made the most of his abilities and has had a great tennis career.

He grew up in the 60’s playing in the public parks of Brooklyn, New York and only was able to play 2 hours a week indoors during the winter so he played paddle tennis, which helped him become fearless at the net and develop great volleys. At the age of 14 he was #1 on the Men’s ladder at the Parade Grounds in Brooklyn and had won the NYC Junior High School Championship 2 years in a row, but his tennis accomplishments were just beginning.

At 15 years of age he played #1 for Midwood High and led them to the City Championship, going undefeated and not dropping a set. Steve also won the PSAL singles title as a freshman without dropping a set and was then offered a have a once in a lifetime opportunity… he and his friend Vitas Gerulaitis were chosen to play a doubles exhibition with Pancho Gonzalez and Pancho Segura as a preliminary to Rod Laver playing Ken Rosewall at Madison Square Garden… Steve and Vitas were able to spend a couple of days working with the pros leading up to the match… for Vitas it obviously wasn’t a “once in a lifetime” opportunity.

Steve went on to lead Midwood to 3 straight City Championships, going undefeated and never dropping a set at #1 singles, and appearing in Sports Illustrated’s Faces in the Crowd. Steve also reached the 4th round of the Orange Bowl, which was considered the world junior championship, losing to his friend Vitas who went on to lose to Barrazutti in the finals.

Steve received a scholarship to the University of South Carolina and still has one of the highest winning percentages (.923) in doubles in school history. Steve knew he would never make a living playing tennis, but that didn’t stop him from traveling a couple of times to Europe playing in small tournaments in France and Spain as a great opportunity to see the world, along the way through being in the right place at the right time Steve played in many Pro-Celebrity tournaments and even won one with Elton John in Antigua. Steve also appeared in a few commercials playing tennis, most notably Gatorade.

He also was recently inducted to the Paddle Tennis (now rebranded as POP TENNIS) Hall of Fame, having been a 3-time national beach champion and a 7-time 3rd place finisher in the National Championships and finalist once. Steve also has tennis to thank for his wonderful wife and mixed doubles partner, who he met giving Susan her 1st lesson.

At 67 years of age Steve is still playing USTA league events at a 4.5 rating and has been to the Nationals on 3 different teams. Steve recovering from spine surgery felt he needed a racket with more power and tried the Solinco and loved it. He feels he has a new enthusiasm about the game having switched to a new Solinco racket that gives him the same feeling of having a secret weapon that he had when he first switched to the Wilson T2000 in the mid 60’s…