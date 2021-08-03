Andy Murray, Sebastian Korda Given Wild Cards • Cincinnati ATP Men’s Tennis



Three-time Major champion Andy Murray and 21-year-old American Sebastian Korda have been awarded wild cards for the men’s singles field for the 2021 Western & Southern Open.



Murray, a two-time winner in Cincinnati, is one of seven former Western & Southern Open champions to join the initial entry list. Korda, who claimed his first title on the ATP tour earlier this season, is the son of two-time Western & Southern Open quarterfinalist Petr Korda.



A former No. 1 player in singles, the 34-year-old Murray has captured 46 career titles, currently 14th in the Open Era. His 680 wins are good for 10th on the Open Era’s all-time wins list and has won three Major titles (Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016 along with the US Open in 2012) in addition to reaching 11 Major finals. Murray, a 14-time participant in the Western & Southern Open, claimed the singles title in 2008 and 2011 in Cincinnati. He is only one of three players in tournament history to win a gold medal and appear in a Western & Southern Open final in the same year, becoming a finalist in Cincinnati in 2016 just a week after claiming Gold in Rio de Janeiro.



Murray underwent a hip resurfacing operation in January 2019, and played his first singles match following the procedure later that year at the Western & Southern Open.