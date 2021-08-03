Naomi Osaka, Iga Swiatek, Sofia Kenin Withdraw from Montreal

With Osaka, Kenin and Swiatek out, Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus becomes the first seed. No.51 Shuai Zhang of China, No.52 Marie Bouzkova of Czechia and No.54 Liudmila Samsonova of Russia move into the main draw.



“I’m really disappointed to withdraw from the event in Montréal next week,” said Kenin. “While I’m making progress, my foot injury is not where I need it to be to play at the highest level. I feel another week of recovery and rehab is necessary. I want to thank Tennis Canada for all its efforts in holding the event during such challenging times. Best of luck to all the players.”



The prestigious National Bank Open presented by Rogers attracts the biggest stars in tennis year after year. In 2021, the women’s event will take place at IGA Stadium in Montréal from August 7 to 15th.



Visit http://www.omniumbanquenationale.com/en/ to purchase tickets.