Naomi Osaka, Iga Swiatek, Sofia Kenin Withdraw from Montreal
- Updated: August 3, 2021
|Three of the world’s Top 10-ranked women have withdrawn from Montreal.
World No. 2 Naomi Osaka, No.4 Sofia Kenin and No.8 Iga Swiatek have pulled out of the 2021 National Bank Open presented by Rogers in Montréal, Tennis Canada announced.
Osaka and Swiatek recently represented their countries at the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Naomi Osaka bowed out in the third round to eventual finalist Marketa Vondrousova, and Iga Swiatek lost in the second round to Paula Badosa of Spain. Sofia Kenin has been away from the game since Wimbledon due to a foot injury.
“I am sorry to be missing out on Montréal this year,” said Osaka. “Sending my best to all the fans there, the tournament and the staff. I hope to see you all in Canada next year.”
|With Osaka, Kenin and Swiatek out, Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus becomes the first seed. No.51 Shuai Zhang of China, No.52 Marie Bouzkova of Czechia and No.54 Liudmila Samsonova of Russia move into the main draw.
“I’m really disappointed to withdraw from the event in Montréal next week,” said Kenin. “While I’m making progress, my foot injury is not where I need it to be to play at the highest level. I feel another week of recovery and rehab is necessary. I want to thank Tennis Canada for all its efforts in holding the event during such challenging times. Best of luck to all the players.”
The prestigious National Bank Open presented by Rogers attracts the biggest stars in tennis year after year. In 2021, the women’s event will take place at IGA Stadium in Montréal from August 7 to 15th.
Visit http://www.omniumbanquenationale.com/en/ to purchase tickets.
