The Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic – Draws and Order of Play for 8/3/21

8th Seed Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan takes on Donna Vekic of Croatia.





The Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

San José State University Tennis Center, San José CA

August 2-8, 2021

Prize Money: $565,530





The Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, celebrating its 50th Anniversary in 2021, is the longest-running women-only professional tennis tournament in the world and is the first stop of the US Open Series. Owned and operated by IMG, the WTA 500 level event features a 28-player singles draw and a 16-team doubles draw with total prize money of $565,530. Held on the campus of San José State University, former champions include: Billie Jean King, Chris Evert, Martina Navratilova, Andrea Jaeger, Monica Seles, Martina Hingis, Lindsay Davenport, Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Kim Clijsters.

Singles Draws

Doubles Draws

