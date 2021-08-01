10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Home / Photo Galleries / Olympic Medals Photo Gallery Starring Zverev, Rublev, Bencic, Pavlyuchenkova

Olympic Medals Photo Gallery Starring Zverev, Rublev, Bencic, Pavlyuchenkova

Alexander Zverev made history as the first German man to win the Olympic singles gold medal. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM
Gold medalist Alexander Zverev of Germany (C), Silver medalist Karen Khachanov of the Russian Olympic Committee (L) and Bronze medalist Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain celebrate on the podium during the award ceremony after the Men’s Single gold medal match during the Tennis events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo, Japan, 01 August 2021. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM
Playing their first tournament together, Anastasia Pavlychenkova and Andrey Rublev won the mixed doubles gold medal for the Russian Olympic Committee. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM
Gold medalists Anastasia Pavlychenkova and Andrey Rublev of Russian Olympic Committee (C), Silver medalists Elena Vesnina and Aslan Karatsev of Russian Olympic Committee (L) and Bronze medalists Ash Barty and John Peers of Australia (R) celebrate on the podium after the Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Final match during the Tennis events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo, Japan, 01 August 2021. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM
Katerina Siniakova (R) and Barbora Krejcikova (L) of Czech Republic celebrate after winning their gold medal match in the Women’s Doubles gold medal match during the Tennis events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo, Japan, 01 August 2021. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM
Belinda Bencic (R) and Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland pose with their silver medals on the podium after the women’s tennis doubles gold medal match against Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova of Czech Republic during the Tennis events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo, Japan, 01 August 2021. EPA-EFE/PETER KLAUNZER
Silver medalist, Viktorija Golubic and Belinda Bencic of Switzerland (L) , Gold medalist, Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova of Czech Republic (C) , and Bronze medalist Laura Pigossi and Luisa Stefani of Brazil (R), celebrate on the podium during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games women’s doubles tennis medal ceremony at the Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo, Japan, 01 August 2021. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM
Gold medalist Alexander Zverev of Germany (C), Silver medalist Karen Khachanov of the Russian Olympic Committee (L) and Bronze medalist Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain (R) celebrate on the podium during the award ceremony after the Men’s Single gold medal match during the Tennis events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo, Japan, 01 August 2021. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM