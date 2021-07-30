10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Tokyo 2020 – Day 7 Olympic Photo Gallery

Alexander Zverev (L) of Germany congratulates Novak Djokovic (R) of Serbia after the Men’s Singles Semifinal Tennis events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo, Japan, 30 July 2021. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
Runners compete in the men’s 3000m Steeplechase Heats during the Athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 30 July 2021. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA
epa09378517 A multiple exposure photograph shows Madaline Davidson of New Zealand competing in the Women’s Trampoline Gymnastics Qualification at theTokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo, Japan, 30 July 2021. EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH
Michelle Heimberg of Switzerland competes in the Women’s 3m Springboard Diving Preliminary during the Diving events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo, Japan, 30 July 2021. EPA-EFE/PATRICK B. KRAEMER
Runners compete in a Women’s 5000m Heat during the Athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 30 July 2021. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL
Sophie McKinna of Great Britain competes in the Women’s Shot Put Qualification Group B during the Athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 30 July 2021. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA
Riders compete at the Cycling Bmx Racing Men’s semifinal during the Cycling BMX Racing events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, Japan, XX July 2021. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL
Pavel Sukhov of Russia (L) in action against Enrico Garozzo of Italy (R) during the Fencing Men’s Epee Team Quarterfinal match of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Makuhari Messe convention centre in Chiba, Japan, 30 July 2021. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
Kotaro Mizumachi of Japan (C) in action against Mohamed Ahmed of Bahrain (R) during the Men’s Handball preliminary round match between Bahrain and Japan at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Yoyogi National Gymnasium arena in Tokyo, Japan, 30 July 2021. EPA-EFE/WU HONG