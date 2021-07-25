Tokyo Olympic Tennis Photos – Osaka, Tsitsipas, Barty and More

10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts after defeating Saisai Zheng of China in a Women’s Singles First Round match during the Tennis events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo, Japan, 25 July 2021. EPA-EFE/WU HONG
Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in action during the Tennis first round of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games between Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece and Philipp Kohlscreiber of Germany at the Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo, Japan, 25 July 2021. EPA-EFE/WU HONG
Max Purcell of Australia in action against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada in a Men’s Singles First Round match during the Tennis events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo, Japan, 25 July 2021. EPA-EFE/WU HONG
Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada reacts against Max Purcell of Australia in a Men’s Singles First Round match during the Tennis events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo, Japan, 25 July 2021. EPA-EFE/WU HONG
Philipp Kohlscreiber of Germany in action during the Tennis first round of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games between Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece and Philipp Kohlscreiber of Germany at the Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo, Japan, 25 July 2021. EPA-EFE/WU… EPA-EFE/WU HONG
Ashleigh Barty of Australia reacts against Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain in a Women’s Singles First Round match during the Tennis events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo, Japan, 25 July 2021. EPA-EFE/WU HONG
epa09363334 Naomi Osaka of Japan in action against Saisai Zheng of China in a Women’s Singles First Round match during the Tennis events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo, Japan, 25 July 2021. EPA-EFE/WU HONG
Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain in action against Ashleigh Barty of Australia in a Women’s Singles First Round match during the Tennis events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo, Japan, 25 July 2021. EPA-EFE/WU HONG
Ashleigh Barty of Australia in action against Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain in a Women’s Singles First Round match during the Tennis events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo, Japan, 25 July 2021. EPA-EFE/WU HONG
Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain reacts after defeating Ashleigh Barty of Australia in a Women’s Singles First Round match during the Tennis events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo, Japan, 25 July 2021. EPA-EFE/WU HONG