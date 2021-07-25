ATP Photos from Los Cabos and the Swiss Open – Trophy Photos

10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Cameron Norrie (L) of Britain and Brandon Nakashima (R) of the USA pose with their trophies at the conclusion of the Los Cabos Open tennis tournament in Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, Mexico, 24 July 2021. EPA-EFE/Jorge Reyes
Briton Cameron Norrie celebrates with his trophy at the conclusion of the Los Cabos Open tennis tournament in Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, Mexico, 24 July 2021. EPA-EFE/Jorge Reyes
Casper Ruud (L) of Norway poses with his trophy after defeating Hugo Gaston (R) of France in their final match of the Swiss Open tennis tournament in Gstaad, Switzerland, 25 July 2021. EPA-EFE/PETER SCHNEIDER
Casper Ruud of Norway celebrates after defeating Hugo Gaston of France in their final match of the Swiss Open tennis tournament in Gstaad, Switzerland, 25 July 2021. EPA-EFE/PETER SCHNEIDER
Swiss players Marc Andrea Huesler (L) and Dominic Stephan Stricker (2-L) shake hands with French players Benoit Paire (2-R) and Arthur Rinderknech (R) after winning their doubles semi final match of the Swiss Open tennis tournament in Gstaad, Switzerland, 24 July 2021. EPA-EFE/PETER SCHNEIDER
Brandon Nakashima of the USA in action against Cameron Norrie of Britain during the final match of the Los Cabos Open tennis tournament in Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, Mexico, 24 July 2021. EPA-EFE/Jorge Reyes
Hugo Gaston of France reacts during his final match against Casper Ruud of Norway at the Swiss Open tennis tournament in Gstaad, Switzerland, 25 July 2021. EPA-EFE/PETER SCHNEIDER