Updated: Olympic Tennis Draws and Order of Play for 7/24/21
- Updated: July 23, 2021
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo, Japan
July 24 – August 01 2021
Going For Gold
Since tennis’ return to the Summer Olympic Games at Seoul 1988, four former World No. 1s — Andre Agassi (1996), Yevgeny Kafelnikov (2000), Rafael Nadal (2008) and Andy Murray (2012, 2016) — have captured the singles gold medal. In 2016, Nadal added the doubles gold medal to his collection alongside Marc Lopez. Boris Becker and Michael Stich (1992), Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka (2008) and Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan (2012) have also clinched doubles gold for their nations.
Every four years, the Olympic Tennis tournament attracts the world’s top stars. Recent gold medallists have included such legends of the sport as Rafael Nadal (men’s singles, Beijing 2008), Andy Murray (men’s singles, London 2012 and Rio 2016), and Venus and Serena Williams. Between them, the Williams sisters have won a total of eight Olympic gold medals.
Tennis appeared at the first modern Olympic Games in 1896 but was dropped from the programme after the Paris 1924 Games. It returned 64 years later, with Miloslav Mečíř (Czechoslovakia) and Steffi Graf (West Germany) winning gold in the two singles tournaments at Seoul 1988.
At Tokyo 2020, the tournament will follow a knockout format with men’s and women’s singles and doubles competitions, and a mixed doubles event that was first contested at London 2012. Matches will be played on hard courts, which is the usual surface for the Olympic tournament. London 2012 was unusual for being played on the grass courts of Wimbledon.
In the singles events, 56 athletes will qualify based on their world ranking and as a rule, must have represented their country in recent national team-level competitions. In addition, each country may only send six players (singles competition: 4 players) to the Games.
