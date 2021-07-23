10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Mifel Los Cabos Open Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/23/21

John Isner takes on Brandon Nakashima.



Mifel Open
Los Cabos, Mexico
July 19 – 24 2021

$694,655

Mexico’s Summer Showcase
This hard-court tournament debuted in 2016, with Ivo Karlovic taking home the inaugural title. The event showcases the unique natural beauty of one of Mexico’s most important tourist destinations. Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman won the ATP 250 trophy on his tournament debut in 2019.

Singles Draw
Men’s Singles Draw: click here
Men’s Qualifying Draws: click here

Doubles Draw
Men’s Doubles Draw: click here

Order of Play for Friday, July 23rd: click here