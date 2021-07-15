Don't Miss
- Livesport Prague Open, Ladies Open Lausanne, Hungarian Grand Prix WTA Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/16/21
- Tennis Channel to Televise Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday
- Nordea Open Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/16/21
- Newport Hall Of Fame Open Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/16/21
- Hamburg European Open Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/16/21
- Eugenie Bouchard Signs with Slinger as New Product Ambassador
- Murray is in, Evans is out of the Olympics
- Hall Of Fame Open Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/15/21
- Following Last Year’s Scaled-down Schedule, a Busy 2021 U.S. Open Series Begins in Newport
- Livesport Prague Open, Ladies Open Lausanne, Hungarian Grand Prix WTA Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/15/21
- Nordea Open Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/15/21
- Hamburg European Open Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/15/21
- Johanna Konta Withdraws From Tokyo Olympics After Positive Covid-19 Result
- Hall Of Fame Open Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/14/21
- Olympics Dominoes Continue to Fall With Federer Withdrawal; Djokovic Could be Next
Nordea Open Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/16/21
-
- Updated: July 15, 2021
Nordea Open
Bastad, Sweden
June 12-July 18th, 2021
€419,470
Bastad Honoured For 11 Straight Years
The Nordea Open in Bastad was voted by players as the ATP 250 Tournament of the Year for 11 consecutive years from 2002-12. With the exception of 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ATP 250 has been held every summer since 1948 and has consistently improved as an event. In 2011, Robin Soderling became the first multiple Swedish titlist since Magnus Norman in 2000.
Singles Draw
Men’s Singles Draw: click here
Men’s Qualifying Draws: click here
Doubles Draw
Men’s Doubles Draw: click here
Order of Play for Friday, July 16th: click here