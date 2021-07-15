10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Livesport Prague Open, Ladies Open Lausanne, Hungarian Grand Prix WTA Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/16/21

Katerina Siniakova plays her doubles partner, Roland Garros champion Barbora Krejcikova, in Prague on Friday. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA


Livesport Prague Open
Prague, Czech Republic
June 12-July 18th, 2021
$235,238

Singles Draw
Women’s Singles Draw: click here
Women’s Qualifying Draws: click here

Doubles Draw
Women’s Doubles Draw: click here

Order of Play for Friday, July 16th: click here 


Caroline Garcia faces Aussie qualifier Astra Sharma in Lausanne. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Ladies Open Lausanne
Lausanne, Switzerland
June 12-July 18th, 2021
$235,238

Singles Draw
Women’s Singles Draw: click here
Women’s Qualifying Draws: click here

Doubles Draw
Women’s Doubles Draw: click here

Order of Play for Friday, July 16th: click here

Danielle Collins hits the court in Budapest on Friday. Photo credit: EPA

Hungarian Grand Prix
Budapest, Hungary
June 12-July 18th, 2021
$235,238

Singles Draw
Women’s Singles Draw: click here
Women’s Qualifying Draws: click here

Doubles Draw
Women’s Doubles Draw: click here

Order of Play for Friday, July 16th click here 