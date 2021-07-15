- Livesport Prague Open, Ladies Open Lausanne, Hungarian Grand Prix WTA Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/16/21
Updated: July 15, 2021
Livesport Prague Open
Prague, Czech Republic
June 12-July 18th, 2021
$235,238
Singles Draw
Women’s Singles Draw: click here
Women’s Qualifying Draws: click here
Doubles Draw
Women’s Doubles Draw: click here
Order of Play for Friday, July 16th: click here
Ladies Open Lausanne
Lausanne, Switzerland
June 12-July 18th, 2021
$235,238
Singles Draw
Women’s Singles Draw: click here
Women’s Qualifying Draws: click here
Doubles Draw
Women’s Doubles Draw: click here
Order of Play for Friday, July 16th: click here
Hungarian Grand Prix
Budapest, Hungary
June 12-July 18th, 2021
$235,238
Singles Draw
Women’s Singles Draw: click here
Women’s Qualifying Draws: click here
Doubles Draw
Women’s Doubles Draw: click here
Order of Play for Friday, July 16th : click here