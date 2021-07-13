Roger Federer pulls out of Tokyo Olympics

In an announcement posted to Twitter, Federer said he had begun rehab with hopes of rejoining the ATP Tour “later this summer.”

“During the grasscourt season, I unfortunately experienced a setback with my knee, and have accepted that I must withdraw from the Tokyo Olympic Games,” Federer wrote. “I am greatly disappointed, as it has been an honor and highlight of my career each time I have represented Switzerland.”

An Olympic gold medal in men’s singles is the only major prize in tennis that Federer has never won.

He lost to Andy Murray in the 2012 Games played at Wimbledon and lost a shocker to American James Blake in the quarterfinals of the 2008 Games. In Athens in 2004, Federer was upset by Tomas Berdych in the second round. Federer did win gold for Switzerland in doubles with Stan Wawrinka in 2008.