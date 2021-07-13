- Livesport Prague Open, Ladies Open Lausanne, Hungarian Grand Prix WTA Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/14/21
- Nordea Open Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/14/21
- Hamburg European Open Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/14/21
- Roger Federer pulls out of Tokyo Olympics
- World TeamTennis Releases 2021 Schedule
- Last Chance to Bid | The Roger Federer Collection: Sold to Benefit The RF Foundation | The Online Auction
- Laver Cup 2021 Single-Session Pre-Sale Tickets
- Livesport Prague Open, Ladies Open Lausanne, Hungarian Grand Prix WTA Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/13/21
- Hall Of Fame Open Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/13/21
- Hamburg European Open Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/13/21
- Nordea Open Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/13/21
- Ashleigh Barty’s Dare to Dream Pays Off with 2021 Wimbledon Title
- Editor’s Choice – Wimbledon in Photos
- Wimbledon 2021 Fan Photos
- Livesport Prague Open, Ladies Open Lausanne, Hungarian Grand Prix WTA Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/12/21
Roger Federer pulls out of Tokyo Olympics
-
- Updated: July 13, 2021
In an announcement posted to Twitter, Federer said he had begun rehab with hopes of rejoining the ATP Tour “later this summer.”
“During the grasscourt season, I unfortunately experienced a setback with my knee, and have accepted that I must withdraw from the Tokyo Olympic Games,” Federer wrote. “I am greatly disappointed, as it has been an honor and highlight of my career each time I have represented Switzerland.”
An Olympic gold medal in men’s singles is the only major prize in tennis that Federer has never won.
He lost to Andy Murray in the 2012 Games played at Wimbledon and lost a shocker to American James Blake in the quarterfinals of the 2008 Games. In Athens in 2004, Federer was upset by Tomas Berdych in the second round. Federer did win gold for Switzerland in doubles with Stan Wawrinka in 2008.