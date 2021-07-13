Last Chance to Bid | The Roger Federer Collection: Sold to Benefit The RF Foundation | The Online Auction

The Roger Federer Collection comprises 300 lots charting Roger Federer’s career from the early days of the Sydney Olympics in 2000 to matches which took place in 2021. Offered online in support of The Roger Federer Foundation, lots represent matches against Federer’s greatest rivals including Nadal, Djokovic, Murray, Agassi, Roddick and others. The sale has been curated to appeal to Federer fans around the world and Roger has personally expressed his wish to include accessible estimates starting from £100. Browse and bid on lots including tennis rackets signed by the Swiss icon interspersed with shirts, caps, wristbands, towels and a famous Wimbledon blazer.

A selection of highlights will be on view at our King Street location from 21 June – 13 July. The exhibition is free and open to the public but requires a reservation.

Closes July 14th – Bid Now!

Editors Note • One of our team members bid on a pair of shoes, sadly he was outbid but hung in on bidding till it was more than he could spend… We know there are just a few days left but there are still some great items. Roger’s foundation has done so much good over the years, he really has helped educate and feed and change so many kids’ lives. The fact that he let so many of his treasures go on the auction block speaks volumes of 🎾Roger’s commitment to helping make the world a better place for all.