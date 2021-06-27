Jo Konta has to Pull Out of Wimbledon | She was Exposed to Covid • Is this an Isolated Incident or the First of More?

British tennis player Johanna Konta will not compete in the Wimbledon tennis tournament after a member of her team tested positive for Covid-19, the All England Club said on 27 June 2021. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Johanna Konta was withdrawn from Wimbledon on Sunday after she was deemed to be a close contact of a team member who tested positive for COVID-19.

Konta, the world No 31, British No 1, and Wimbledon semifinalist in 2017, was removed from the draw and replaced by lucky loser China’s Wang Yafan.

On Sunday morning a member of Konta’s team developed symptoms of the illness and returned a positive test later in the day. Konta, who had tested negative in her previous tests, will now have to isolate for 10 days. Under grand slam rules she will receive 50% of the £48,000 first-round prize money.

Johanna Konta of Britain attends a press conference in the main interview room ahead of the Wimbledon Championships held at The All England Lawn Tennis Club, Wimbledon, Britain, 26 June 2021. EPA-EFE/AELTC/Florian Eisele

“A member of Johanna Konta’s team presented with COVID-19 symptoms this morning, and immediately isolated and undertook a PCR test in accordance with The Championships’ testing protocols,” Wimbledon said in a statement. “A positive result was returned which resulted in the AELTC (All England Club), together with Public Health England, identifying Johanna Konta to be a close contact. In line with government legislation, she is required to self-isolate for 10 days and therefore is withdrawn from The Championships.

“Both Johanna and her team member had tested negative on all previous tests undertaken within The Championships’ protocols. Both individuals were advised of the positive test and close-contact classification and are now self-isolating for the next 10 days.”

Konta had been scheduled to play Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic in the first round.

Editors Note: Tennis players have been accessing Various countries’ events by passing quarantines. The reason. They are traveling under the title of “essential workers.” We have a friend who lives 60 minutes outside of London. Today she couldn’t see her son’s footy game, due to covid restrictions. (LJ)