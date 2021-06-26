Seven Canadians to Feature in the 2021 Wimbledon Main Draw

The 2021 Wimbledon main draw will feature seven Canadians as Denis Shapovalov (Richmond Hill, ON), Félix Auger-Aliassime (Montreal, QC), Vasek Pospisil (Vernon, BC), Bianca Andreescu (Mississauga, ON), Leylah Fernandez (Laval, QC), Gabriela Dabrowski (Ottawa, ON) and Sharon Fichman (Toronto, ON) all prepare to compete on the grass courts of the All England Club for the year’s third Grand Slam.



The tournament’s tenth seed, Denis Shapovalov will meet Germany’s Philipp Kohlschreiber in the opening round of the Gentlemen’s singles draw. He could face a potential clash with former two-time champion and wild card Andy Murray of Great Britain in the third. Shapovalov enters the tournament having performed well on grass in his two previous events at the Stuttgart Open and the Queen’s Club Championships, where he reached the quarter-finals and semi-finals respectively.



Seeded 16th, Félix Auger-Aliassime will come up against Thiago Monteiro of Brazil, ranked No. 83, in the first round. A win could see him face France’s Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, a two-time Wimbledon semi-finalist, next. Like Shapovalov, Auger-Aliassime also comes into this event high on confidence having reached the final and semi-final of grass-court tournaments in Stuttgart and Halle in recent weeks, the latter including a spectacular three-set victory over Roger Federer.



Vasek Pospisil, meanwhile, will face Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain in his first singles match. Should he win, Pospisil, ranked No. 66, could face the tournament’s third seed and recent French Open finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the second round. In doubles, the Canadian is paired with Nicholas Monroe of the Unites States. They will take on seventh seeds Jamie Murray of Great Britain and Bruno Soares of Brazil in the first round.





In Ladies’ singles, fifth seed Bianca Andreescu faces Alize Cornet in France in the opening round. The two played each other as recently as June 16 at the Grass Court Championships Berlin, where Cornet won 7-6(2), 7-5. Leylah Fernandez, meanwhile, begins The Championships with a first-round match against 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia. She could then face 31st seed Daria Kasatkina of Russia in the second round. If they both win their opening two rounds, Andreescu and Fernandez would face each other in an all-Canadian clash in the third round.



In the Ladies’ doubles draw, 2019 finalist Gabriela Dabrowski and France’s Caroline Garcia will team up against fifth seeds Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara, both of Japan, in the first round. Fellow Canadian Sharon Fichman and Mexico’s Giuliana Olmos are seeded ninth and will face Germany’s Vivian Heisen and the Czech Republic’s Kveta Peschke in their opening match. Fernandez, meanwhile, will take on 13th seeds Nadiia Kichenok of Ukraine and Raluca Olaru of Romania alongside her doubles partner Anastasia Potapova of Russia.



