Tennis Trophy Photo Gallery from cinch Championships, Bett1 Open, and Noventi Open

Italy’s Matteo Berrettini celebrates with the trophy after winning the final match against Britain’s Cameron Norrie at the Cinch Championships at the Queen’s Club in London, Britain, 20 June 2021. EPA-EFE/VICKIE FLORES
Great Britain’s Cameron Norrie with the runner-up trophy after losing to Italy’s Matteo Berrettini in their final at the Cinch Championships at the Queen’s Club in London, Britain, 20 June 2021. EPA-EFE/VICKIE FLORES
Ludmilla Samsonova of Russia celebrates with her trophy after winning against Belinda Bencic of Switzerland during their final match at the Women’s Bett1 Open WTA 500 tennis tournament in Berlin, Germany, 20 June 2021. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN
Ludmilla Samsonova (L) of Russia celebrates with her trophy after winning against Belinda Bencic (R) of Switzerland the final at the Women’s Bett1 Open WTA 500 tennis tournament in Berlin, Germany, 20 June 2021. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN
Ugo Humbert (R) of France poses with the trophy after winning his final against Andrey Rublev (L) of Russia at the ATP Tennis Tournament Noventi Open in Halle (Westphalia), Germany, 20 June 2021. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH
United States of America’s Reilly Opelka (R) and Australia’s John Peers (L) with the runners up trophy after the mens doubles final at the Cinch Championships at the Queen’s Club in London, Britain, 20 June 2021. EPA-EFE/VICKIE FLORES
France’s Pierre-Hugues Herbert (L) and France’s Nicolas Mahut (R) celebrate with the trophy after winning the mens doubles final against United States of America’s Reilly Opelka and Australia’s John Peers during their finals match at the Cinch Championships at the Queen’s Club in London, Britain, 20 June 2021. EPA-EFE/VICKIE FLORES
Ugo Humbert of France poses with the trophy after winning his final against Andrey Rublev of Russia at the ATP Tennis Tournament Noventi Open in Halle (Westphalia), Germany, 20 June 2021. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH