Andy Murray, Venus Williams Lead Wimbledon Wild Cards
-
- Updated: June 16, 2021
Wimbledon is welcoming back champions with wild cards.
|Former Wimbledon champions Andy Murray and Venus Williams lead a list of main-draw wild card recipients into The Championships, which start on June 28th.
British players Jack Draper, Fran Jones and Katie Boulter have received main draw wildcards, while twelve players have received wildcards into main draw qualifying. Draper, Jones and Boulter, along with fellow main draw wildcards Harriet Dart, Jodie Burrage and Jay Clarke, are all supported by the LTA’s Pro Scholarship Program (PSP), with another six PSP players in qualifying. A further two players in qualifying are supported by the LTA’s Men’s & Women’s Program (MWP).
|Other qualifying wildcards include Eva Shaw and William Jansen – who become the first Junior National champions to receive main draw qualifying wildcards as a result of a new initiative introduced by the LTA and The All England Lawn Tennis Club, designed to provide more competitive opportunities on home soil to the country’s most promising young players.
The wildcards will join Dan Evans, Cameron Norrie, Johanna Konta and Heather Watson who are Direct Acceptances into the main singles draw. In addition, 16 British players will benefit from wildcards into the doubles main draw. The wildcards bring the total number of British players so far confirmed to compete across all draws and qualifying events this year to 49.
- Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)
- Liam Broady (GBR)
- Jay Clarke (GBR)
- Jack Draper (GBR)
- Andy Murray (GBR)
- To be announced
- To be announced
- To be announced
- Katie Boulter (GBR)
- Jodie Burrage (GBR)
- Harriet Dart (GBR)
- Francesca Jones (GBR)
- Samantha Murray Sharan (GBR)
- Venus Williams (USA)
- To be announced
- To be announced
Wimbledon Men’s Doubles Wild Cards
- Liam Broady (GBR) and Ryan Peniston (GBR)
- Jay Clarke (GBR) and Marius Copil (ROU)
- Lloyd Glasspool (GBR) and Harri Heliovarra (FIN)
- Alastair Gray (GBR) and Aidan McHugh (GBR)
- Stuart Parker (GBR) and James Ward (GBR)
- To be announced
- To be announced
Wimbledon Ladies’ Doubles Wild Cards
- Naiktha Bains (GBR) and Samantha Murray Sharan (GBR)
- Harriet Dart (GBR) and Heather Watson (GBR)
- Sarah Beth Grey (GBR) and Emily Webley-Smith (GBR)
- Tara Moore (GBR) and Eden Silva (GBR)
- To be announced
- To be announced
- To be announced
