Andy Murray, Venus Williams Lead Wimbledon Wild Cards

Other qualifying wildcards include Eva Shaw and William Jansen – who become the first Junior National champions to receive main draw qualifying wildcards as a result of a new initiative introduced by the LTA and The All England Lawn Tennis Club, designed to provide more competitive opportunities on home soil to the country’s most promising young players.



The wildcards will join Dan Evans, Cameron Norrie, Johanna Konta and Heather Watson who are Direct Acceptances into the main singles draw. In addition, 16 British players will benefit from wildcards into the doubles main draw. The wildcards bring the total number of British players so far confirmed to compete across all draws and qualifying events this year to 49.