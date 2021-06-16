- Queen’s Club London Updated Draws and Order of Play for 6/17/21
Halle Open Updated Draws and Order of Play for 6/17/21
-
- Updated: June 16, 2021
Halle Noventi Open
Halle, Germany
June 14-20, 2021
Prize Money: €1,318,605
Roger Federer Plays For Record-Extending 11th Halle Title
Twenty-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer plays for a record-extending 11th Halle crown. The Noventi Open in Halle, one of eight grass-court events on the calendar, was re-branded as an ATP 500 tournament in 2015. The event has crowned six German winners since its inaugural edition in 1993: Michael Stich (1994), Nicolas Kiefer (1999), David Prinosil (2000), Tommy Haas (2009 & 2012), Philipp Kohlschreiber (2011) and Florian Mayer (2016). Roger Federer won his 10th title in 2019.
Draw
Singles Draw: click here
Doubles Draw: click here
Qualifying singles: click here
Order of Play for Thursday, June 17th: click here