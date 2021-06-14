The Queens Club in London • Grass Court Tennis at it’s Finest

Photos by “Anchi”

We’ve seen “Queens” red for Stella, blue for Aegon, Fever-Tree had a yellow or green background and now this is “Fuchsia”? We don’t know. But it looks awesome. Imagine living right there. Love the feet in the photo. It was before the opening day. So it’s ok.

The Balcony at the club is always buzzing. It literally has the most tennis-knowable crowd to be watching amongst. The membership there knows it’s tennis. We love their pitchers of Pimms. Always a favorite event among all TennisBalls team. We hope you enjoy our insider photos. EPA where are you?