Barbora Krejcikova and Novak Djokovic Parisian Trophy Photos

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic poses with the trophy in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris, France, 14 June 2021, during a photocall one day after winning the Roland Garros 2021 French Open tennis tournament. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT
Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic poses with the trophy on the rooftop of Galeries Lafayette after winning the Women’s and Women’s Doubles finals at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros, Paris, France, 14 June 2021. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic poses with the trophies on the rooftop of Galeries Lafayette after winning the Women’s and Women’s Doubles finals at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros, Paris, France, 14 June 2021. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
