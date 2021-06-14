- Queen’s Club London cinch Championships Updated Draws and Order of Play for 6/15/21
- Halle Open Updated Draws and Order of Play for 6/15/21
- Two Sets Down, But Still Too Tough and Too Good: Djokovic Beats Tsitsipas for French Open Title No. 2
- Preview and Picks for This Week’s Grass Court 500s — Halle and Queen’s Club — Roger Federer Returns
- Viking Classic Birmingham Updated Draws and Order of Play for 6/14/21
- French Men’s final 2021 • Novak Did His Dream • He Won Each Slam Twice • Djokovic Makes History
- Tennis Trophy Photo Gallery From Roland Garros 2021
- Halle Open Updated Draws and Order of Play for 6/14/21 Federer Returns!
- Paris • Roland Garros • French Open Men’s Finals 2021 • Djokovic|Tsitsipas
- Halle Open Updated Draws and Order of Play for 6/13/21
- Queen’s Club London Updated Draws and Order of Play for 6/13/21
- Nottingham Open Updated Draws and Order of Play for 6/13/21
- French Open Tennis Updated Draws and Order of Play for 6/13/21
- Unseeded Krejcikova Wins Roland Garros Title, Honors Coach Novotna
- Krejcikova Playing For History, Empowered By Novotna Memory in French Open Final
Halle Open Updated Draws and Order of Play for 6/15/21
-
- Updated: June 14, 2021
Halle Noventi Open
Halle, Germany
June 14-20, 2021
Prize Money: €1,318,605
Roger Federer Plays For Record-Extending 11th Halle Title
Twenty-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer plays for a record-extending 11th Halle crown. The Noventi Open in Halle, one of eight grass-court events on the calendar, was re-branded as an ATP 500 tournament in 2015. The event has crowned six German winners since its inaugural edition in 1993: Michael Stich (1994), Nicolas Kiefer (1999), David Prinosil (2000), Tommy Haas (2009 & 2012), Philipp Kohlschreiber (2011) and Florian Mayer (2016). Roger Federer won his 10th title in 2019.
Draw
Singles Draw: click here
Doubles Draw: click here
Qualifying singles: click here
Order of Play for Tuesday, June 15th: click here