Halle Open Updated Draws and Order of Play for 6/15/21

Third-seeded Alexander Zverev faces Dominik Koepfer in his 2021 grass-court debut in Halle on Tuesday. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG



Halle Noventi Open

Halle, Germany

June 14-20, 2021

Prize Money: €1,318,605

Roger Federer Plays For Record-Extending 11th Halle Title

Twenty-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer plays for a record-extending 11th Halle crown. The Noventi Open in Halle, one of eight grass-court events on the calendar, was re-branded as an ATP 500 tournament in 2015. The event has crowned six German winners since its inaugural edition in 1993: Michael Stich (1994), Nicolas Kiefer (1999), David Prinosil (2000), Tommy Haas (2009 & 2012), Philipp Kohlschreiber (2011) and Florian Mayer (2016). Roger Federer won his 10th title in 2019.



Draw

Singles Draw: click here

Doubles Draw: click here

Qualifying singles: click here

Order of Play for Tuesday, June 15th: click here