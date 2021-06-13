- Viking Classic Birmingham Updated Draws and Order of Play for 6/14/21
Viking Classic Birmingham Updated Draws and Order of Play for 6/14/21
-
- Updated: June 13, 2021
Viking Classic Birmingham
Birmingham, Great Britain
June 14-20, 2021
Prize Money: $235,238
Grass Season Heats Up in Birmingham
British players Heather Watson, Harriet Dart and Fran Jones will all be in action on day one of this year’s LTA Viking Classic Birmingham women’s grass court tournament. Watson will be up against talented Swiss Viktorija Golubic on the Ann Jones Centre Court, while Dart has a potentially difficult first round match against former WTA Top 10 player Caroline Garcia. Jones, who, like Dart is part of the LTA’s Pro Scholarship (PSP) Program, will need all the support of the sell-out home crowd when she plays 2013 Viking Classic Birmingham runner-up Donna Vekic. Vekic, seeded seventh, is known for her grass court prowess. 2011 US Open champion Samantha Stosur is one of two Grand Slam singles champions in the draw (along with 2017 Roland Garros winner Jelena Ostapenko) and will play her first match since January against Czech qualifier Thereza Martincova on Monday. Top seed Elise Mertens will also be in first round action, against another accomplished Australian in Ajla Tomjanovic. The WTA 250-level tournaments marks the second week of the grass-court season.
Draw
Singles Draw: click here
Doubles Draw: click here
Qualifying singles: click here
Order of Play for Monday, June 14th: click here