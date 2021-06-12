Queen’s Club London Updated Draws and Order of Play for 6/13/21

Viktor Troicki of Serbia plays his Queen’s Club qualifying match the same day buddy Novak Djokovic plays in the French Open final. EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC



London/Queen’s Club Championships

London, Great Britain

June 14-20, 2021

Prize Money: €1,290,135

Queen’s Club Classic Launch Toward Wimbledon

Seven different players have completed The Queen’s Club-Wimbledon title double in the same year, including John McEnroe (1981, ’84), Jimmy Connors (’82), Boris Becker (’85), Pete Sampras (’95, ’99), Lleyton Hewitt (2002), Rafael Nadal (2008) and Andy Murray (2013, ’16). In 2016, Murray became the first player to win five Queen’s Club titles, separating himself from the elite group of players who have won four Queen’s Club crowns, including McEnroe, Becker, Hewitt and Andy Roddick. The cinch Championships was the ATP 500 Tournament of the Year in 2015-16 and 2018.



