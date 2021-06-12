- Paris • Roland Garros • French Open Men’s Finals 2021 • Djokovic|Tsitsipas
- Unseeded Krejcikova Wins Roland Garros Title, Honors Coach Novotna
- Krejcikova Playing For History, Empowered By Novotna Memory in French Open Final
- Bouncing Back | Brian Turton & Louise Pleming
- Noah Rubin’s “Behind The Racquet” with Karolina Muchova • Tennis | 10sBalls
- 10sBalls • TennisBalls • Announces “The Dreddy” to be Awarded to Dustin Brown • For Showmanship | Sportsmanship | Shotmaking
- Tennis Master Coach Sven Groeneveld’s Photos From Lyon
- Roland Garros • French Open Photo Gallery Day 12 Starring Pavlyuchenkova, Krejcikova, Sakkari and More!
- Paris Tennis Friday • Rafa Nadal to Play Nole Djokovic For a Spot in French Open Finals 2021
Queen's Club London Updated Draws and Order of Play for 6/13/21
- Updated: June 12, 2021
London/Queen’s Club Championships
London, Great Britain
June 14-20, 2021
Prize Money: €1,290,135
Queen’s Club Classic Launch Toward Wimbledon
Seven different players have completed The Queen’s Club-Wimbledon title double in the same year, including John McEnroe (1981, ’84), Jimmy Connors (’82), Boris Becker (’85), Pete Sampras (’95, ’99), Lleyton Hewitt (2002), Rafael Nadal (2008) and Andy Murray (2013, ’16). In 2016, Murray became the first player to win five Queen’s Club titles, separating himself from the elite group of players who have won four Queen’s Club crowns, including McEnroe, Becker, Hewitt and Andy Roddick. The cinch Championships was the ATP 500 Tournament of the Year in 2015-16 and 2018.
