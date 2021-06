Nottingham Open Updated Draws and Order of Play for 6/13/21

Top-seeded Johanna Konta plays Zhang Shuai in the Nottingham Open final on Sunday. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES



Viking Nottingham Open

Nottingham, Great Britain

June 6-13, 2021

Prize Money: $235,238

Grass Season Begins in Nottingham

Top-seeded Briton Johana Konta plays for her first Tour-level title in four years before home fans at the Nottingham Open. The WTA 250-level tournaments marks the start of the grass-court season.



