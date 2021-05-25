Tennis Coach Patrick Mouratoglou Joins Slinger Bag’s Brand Ambassador Program

Patrick Mouratoglou, world renowned and widely acclaimed coach of Serena Williams, is joining Slinger Bag’s expanding ambassador program alongside Tommy Haas, the Bryan Brothers and tennis coach Nick Bollettieri.

Slinger has developed the most portable and affordable tennis ball launcher on the market and is perfect for coaching tennis at all levels. This new partnership with Mouratoglou will help the brand reach key customers, while using his expertise to help grow and evolve the brand. As a notable tennis coach who helped Serena Williams regain her title as world No. 1 in the WTA rankings, Mouratoglou brings plenty of experience and leadership to the program.