Tennis Channel Will be Live in Paris As Roland Garros Features Night Sessions for First Time

- Updated: May 25, 2021
Tennis Channel is touting a French Open feast for its 15th year of Roland Garros coverage.
Roland Garros will debut night sessions for the first time in history next week and Tennis Channel will televise the action live.
|The network’s daily coverage of the 15-day clay-court major begins on the opening day of play Sunday, May 30th, at 5 a.m. ET, and runs through Championship Sunday, June 13th.
On Monday, May 31, as Americans are celebrating Memorial Day, tennis fans will see history on the network at 3 p.m. ET, when one of the most tradition-rich venues in all of sports introduces nighttime tennis to the celebrated grounds of Stade Roland Garros in Paris. It will be the first of seven night sessions on the channel – Monday-Friday, May 31-June 4; Tuesday and Wednesday, June 8-9.
Tennis Channel promises 340 total hours of television coverage during its 15th year at the French Open. In addition to more than 140 hours of live matches, the network will show another 190-plus hours of encore replays and four-and-a-half hours of news-and-analysis show Tennis Channel Live at Roland Garros.
Most days will feature at least 10 hours of live matches running from the start of play at 5 a.m. ET through the last match on the schedule, followed immediately by all-night encores until 5 a.m. ET the following morning.
Tennis Channel 2021 Roland Garros TV Schedule
Sunday, May 30: 5 a.m.-3 p.m. First Round
Monday, May 31: 5 a.m.-6 p.m. First Round
Tuesday, June 1: 5 a.m.-6 p.m. First Round
Wednesday, June 2: 5 a.m.-6 p.m. Second Round
Thursday, June 3: 5 a.m.-6 p.m. Second Round Friday, June 4: 5 a.m.-6 p.m. Third Round
Saturday, June 5: 5 a.m.-3 p.m. Third Round
Sunday, June 6: 5 a.m.-12 p.m. Round of 16
Monday, June 7: 5 a.m.-3 p.m. Round of 16
Tuesday, June 8: 6 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Quarterfinals
Wednesday, June 9: 5 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Quarterfinals
Thursday, June 10: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Women’s Singles Semifinals
Friday, June 11: 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Men’s Singles Semifinals
Saturday, June 12: 5 a.m.-9 a.m. Girls’ and Boys’ Singles Finals