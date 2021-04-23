10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Porsche Tennis Grand Prix Photo Gallery Featuring Barty, Halep, Svitolina and More!

Elina Svitolina saved a match point rallying past Petra Kvitova 6-7(4), 7-5, 6-2 into the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix semifinals. EPA-EFE/ALEX GRIMM / POOL
Reigning Stuttgart champion Petra Kvitova faced frustration and fatigue after failing to convert a match point at 5-2 in the second set. EPA-EFE/ALEX GRIMM / POOL
Elina Svitolina celebrates winning her quarterfinal match against Petra Kvitova weeks after she knocked the Czech out of the Miami Open. EPA-EFE/ALEX GRIMM / POOL
Ashleigh Barty battled by Karolina Pliskova 2-6, 6-1, 7-5 into the semifinals of her Stuttgart debut. EPA-EFE/ALEX GRIMM / POOL
It was a tough day for Czech former champions as 2018 champion Karolina Pliskova exited before reigning champ Kvitova fell. EPA-EFE/ALEX GRIMM / POOL
Karolina Pliskova served for the semifinals at 5-4, but Ashleigh Barty rallied winning the final three games. EPA-EFE/ALEX GRIMM / POOL
World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty will play Elina Svitolina in the semifinals. EPA-EFE/ALEX GRIMM / POOL
Second-seeded Simona Halep took a step closer to her 23rd career title topping Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-1, 6-4. EPA-EFE/ALEX GRIMM / POOL
World No. 34 Ekaterina Alexandrova dropped to 11-8 on the season. EPA-EFE/ALEX GRIMM / POOL