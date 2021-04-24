Porsche Tennis Grand Prix Semifinal Photo Gallery Featuring Halep, Barty, Sabalenka and More!

10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty of Australia celebrated her 25th birthday in style stopping Elina Svitolina 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-2 win to reach the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix final in her Stuttgart debut. EPA-EFE/ALEX GRIMM / POOL
Elina Svitolina served for the final at 6-4, 5-4 but could not close Barty. EPA-EFE/ALEX GRIMM / POOL
Ashleigh Barty is playing for her 11th career title and third title of 2021. EPA-EFE/ALEX GRIMM / POOL
Aryna Sabalenka powered past 2018 Roland Garros champion Simona Halep 6-3, 6-2 in 66 minutes. EPA-EFE/ALEX GRIMM / POOL
Simona Halep was often on the stretch against hard-hitting Aryna Sabalenka in Stuttgart. EPA-EFE/ALEX GRIMM / POOL
Aryna Sabalenka has split six career meetings with world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty. EPA-EFE/ALEX GRIMM / POOL