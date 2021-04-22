USTA • The United States Tennis Association Is Planting Trees On Earth Day

Photo Courtesy of One Tree Planted

The United States Tennis Association (USTA) today announced a partnership with reforestation non-profit One Tree Planted, that will see a tree planted in honor of each participant in the 2021 NTRP National Championships that concluded last week.

The USTA will make a donation to ensure that 1,500 trees will be planted in honor of the nearly 1,500 participants that took part in two weeks of events across three locations. The trees will be planted in California to help replenish U.S. National Forests that have been impacted by recent forest fires. The location was picked in part because San Diego was one of the three locations that hosted the NTRP National Championships; the others being Orlando, Fla., and Surprise, Ariz.

The NTRP National Championships were launched in 2018, leveraging the NTRP rating system as a way to create level-based competition in the 18 & over and 50 & over age groups. The National Tennis Rating Program (NTRP) is the official system for determining the levels of competition for the USTA League Tennis Program. This year was the third edition of the NTRP National Championships, which is one of the largest adult events staged by the USTA, after last year’s championships were postponed due to COVID-19.

The partnership with One Tree Planted surrounding this year’s NTRP National Championships is the beginning of the USTA’s efforts to identify new ways to incorporate sustainability programs at its events throughout the year following 12 successful years of the U.S. Open’s sustainability initiative.