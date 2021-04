Every Tennis Coach Should be Like Solinco’s Craig Boynton

Craig Boynton is currently coaching Miami Open ATP Master’s 1000 winner Hubert Hurkacz. He is also an ATP Tour Ambassador for SOLINCO.

Boynton is the former coach of world #9 John Isner, as well as tennis superstars Jim Courier and Mardy Fish as well as Allv Baker, Jeff Morrison, and Alex Kuznetsov amongst others.

10sBalls.com Spotlights Coach Boynton

Status

Coaching Steve Johnson and Hubert Hurkacz

Coaching Career Highlights