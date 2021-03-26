- Miami Open Draws & Order of Play for 3/27/21
- Miami Open Photo Gallery Featuring Barty, Kerber, Cilic and More
- Wimbledon Steams Ahead While Paris Prepares for Lockdown • Two Grandslams Worlds Apart
- Miami Open Draws & Order of Play for 3/26/21
- After Epic Journey, Ash Barty Launches Long Road Trip in Miami
- US Naval Academy Fundraiser for Lt. Hunt • Tennis Champion
- Pospisil Blows Up, Blasts ATP Chairman as an A-Hole
- Celebrating Women’s History Month • From The Vault • Australian Tennis Legend Louise Pleming Receives TennisBalls.com Humanitarian Award
- Miami Open Draws & Order of Play for 3/25/21
- Norrie and Salisbury Join Murray and Evans in Battle of the Brits—Scotland vs. England
- Miami Open Draws & Order of Play for 3/24/21
- A Tale of Two Cities – Wimbledon and Paris prepare for a Tennis Tournament in Very Different Ways
- Ricky’s Preview and Picks for the 2021 Miami Open Men’s Tennis • Title Totally up for Grabs
- Miami Open Draws & Order of Play for 3/23/21
- Medvedev Top Tennis Seed in Depleted Miami draw, Fellow Russians Rublev and Karatsev Could also Contend
Miami Open Draws & Order of Play for 3/27/21
-
- Updated: March 26, 2021
Miami Open – Miami Gardens
$4,299,205
March 22-April 4th, 2021
Barty Back to Defend Title, Big 3 MIA From Miami Open
World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, who beat Karolina Pliskova to win the 2019 Miami Open crown, is back to defend her title. Barty resides in the top half of the draw along with Wimbledon winner Simona Halep, Aryna Sabalenka, Belinda Bencic and Victoria Azarenka. Second-seeded Naomi Osaka returns to action for the first time since she won her fourth Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, though eight-time champion Serena Williams withdrew recovering from oral surgery. On the men’s side, world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and 2019 champion Roger Federer have all withdrawn. It marks the first time since the 2004 Rolex Paris Masters that none of the Big 3 will play in a Masters 1000 event. That will create open opportunity for the rest of the men’s field. Attendance will be capped at between 800 and 1,000 fans per session due to pandemic safety protocols.
Miami Open
Women’s Singles Main Draw: [click here]
Women’s Doubles Main Draw: [click here]
Women’s Singles Qualifying Draw: [click here]
Men’s Singles Draw: [click here]
Men’s Doubles Draw: [click here]
Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: [click here]
Order of Play for Saturday, March 27th: [Click Here]