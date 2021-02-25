10sBalls.com
Adelaide International • Photo Gallery • Barty, Bencic, Gauff and More!

Maddison Inglis on the stretch against Iga Swiatek during the Adelaide International. EPA-EFE/MATT TURNER
Reigning Roland Garros champion Iga Swiatek will play Jil Teichmann for a place in the Adelaide International final. EPA-EFE/MATT TURNER
Danielle Collins upset world No. 1 Ash Barty 6-3, 6-4 the Adelaide International. EPA-EFE/MATT TURNER
Ash Barty played with taping around her left thigh in Adelaide. EPA-EFE/MATT TURNER
After her Adelaide loss, Ash Barty withdrew from the WTA event in Doha. EPA-EFE/MATT TURNER
Danielle Collins showed the fire toppling top-seeded Ash Barty. EPA-EFE/MATT TURNER AUSTRALIA
Qualifier Coco Gauff will face Belinda Bencic for a spot in the Adelaide final. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS
Belinda Bencic has not dropped a set en route to the semifinals. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS