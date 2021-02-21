Coach Sven’s Daily Dairy from the Singapore ATP 250 • Day 5 • Fitness Cubicles and the Tournament Schedule

Besides having the entire site being Covid prepared for our daily activities the tournament even created personal fitness cubicles (which are sanitized after each use).

The two years I came to Singapore with Maria Sharapova we stayed at the Mandarin and this time at the pan-pacific! Two hotels with an incredible view of the most famous soccer pitch in the world.

Ready for tomorrow’s match! Both schedules of pick up and tournament schedule!

Looking forward to tomorrow! Greetings from Singapore!!!!

