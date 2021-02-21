Don't Miss
- Djokovic Triumphs for Ninth time in Melbourne with Final rout of Medvedev • Very Disappointing Australian Open Championship Match
- Australian Open 2021 • Men’s Champions Photo Gallery • Djokovic, Dodig, Polasek and More!
- 2021 Australian Open By the Numbers
- Coach Sven’s Daily Dairy from the Singapore ATP 250 • Day 5 • Fitness Cubicles and the Tournament Schedule
- Australian Open 2021 • Champions Photo Gallery • Osaka, Sabalenka, Mertens, Ram and More!
- Singapore ATP 250 Tennis Open • Day 4+ • Breakfast Delay Update
- Singapore ATP 250 • Day 4 • Happy Chinese New Year!
- Ricky’s Preview and Pick for the Australian Open Men’s Singles Final: Djokovic vs. Medvedev
- Naomi Osaka Cruises To Win The 2021 Australian Open Tennis Title Over Jenny Brady
- Australian Open Tennis Draws and Order Of Play For 2/21/21
- Medvedev Threatens to Dethrone Djokovic at the 2021 Australian Open Tennis
- Singapore Day 3 • Practice, the Hotel Lobby and the Japan Room
- Australian Open Semifinals lopsided, but the Result is a Blockbuster final Between Djokovic and Medvedev
- MVG ART Update: Our First Two Pieces Have Arrived
- Australian Open 2021 • Semifinal Photo Gallery • Osaka, Djokovic, Medvedev, Brady, Serena and More!
Coach Sven’s Daily Dairy from the Singapore ATP 250 • Day 5 • Fitness Cubicles and the Tournament Schedule
-
- Updated: February 21, 2021
Besides having the entire site being Covid prepared for our daily activities the tournament even created personal fitness cubicles (which are sanitized after each use).
The two years I came to Singapore with Maria Sharapova we stayed at the Mandarin and this time at the pan-pacific! Two hotels with an incredible view of the most famous soccer pitch in the world.
Ready for tomorrow’s match! Both schedules of pick up and tournament schedule!
Looking forward to tomorrow! Greetings from Singapore!!!!
Sven Groeneveld