Australian Open 2021 • Men's Champions Photo Gallery • Djokovic, Dodig, Polasek and More!

Novak Djokovic poses for photographs with the Norman Brooks Challenge Cup and ball boys after defeating Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open final. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA
Novak Djokovic lifts the Norman Brooks Challenge Cup after winning his Australian Open men’s singles finals match against Daniil Medvedev. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT
Novak Djokovic is all smiles after winning his ninth Australian Open crown. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT
Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic shares a smile with runner-up Daniil Medvedev during the trophy presentation. Photo credit: Australian Open Facebook
Filip Polasek (L) of Slovakia and Ivan Dodig (R) of Croatia pose for photographs with the winners trophy after winning their men’s doubles finals match against Rajeev Ram of the USA and Joe Salisbury of Britain at the Australian Open. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS
Filip Polasek (L) of Slovakia and Ivan Dodig (R) of Croatia kiss the winners trophy after winning their men’s doubles finals match against Rajeev Ram of the USA and Joe Salisbury of Britain at the Australian Open. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS
Filip Polasek (C-L) of Slovakia and Ivan Dodig (C-R) of Croatia pose for photographs with the winners trophy and the ball boys and girls after winning their Australian Open doubles final. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS
Novak Djokovic of Serbia kisses the Norman Brooks Challenge Cup after winning his ninth Australian Open title EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS A