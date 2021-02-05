Don't Miss
- Off Day At The Australian Open, Day 21 with Tennis Coach Sven Groeneveld
- Australian Open Men’s and Women’s Tennis Draws and Seeds
- ATP Draws and Order Of Play For 2/6/21 • ATP Cup Tennis • Great Ocean Road Open • Murray River Open
- WTA Draws and Order Of Play For 2/6/21 • Gippsland Trophy and Yarra Valley Classic Tennis Tournaments
- Tennis Hall of Famer Tony Trabert Has Died at Age 90
- AO Quarantine, Day 20 at Melbourne Park with Tennis Coach Sven Groeneveld
- Melbourne’s Tennis On Hold • Alcaraz Tops Goffin
- Play in Melbourne Tennis Halted by Covid Outbreak
- Australian Open Paused as Over 500 Players Asked to Isolate After Hotel Worker Tests Positive for COVID-19
- Zen With Sven, Day 19 at Melbourne Park With Tennis Coach Sven Groeneveld
- ATP Draws and Order Of Play For 2/4/21 • ATP Cup Tennis • Great Ocean Road Open • Murray River Open
- WTA Draws and Order Of Play For 2/4/21 • Gippsland Trophy and Yarra Valley Classic Tennis Tournaments
- Tennis Photo Gallery ATP Cup Day One • Djokovic, Nadal, Fognini, and More
- Captain Sir Tom Moore, who raised millions for the NHS, dies at age 100 from COVID
- Tennis News• Rafa Pulls Out And Novak’s Pumped • Serbia, Spain, and Russia off to Strong Starts at 2021 ATP Cup
Off Day At The Australian Open, Day 21 with Tennis Coach Sven Groeneveld
-
- Updated: February 5, 2021
Today was our day off!
So I got a chance to work on the Project of Tennis Wall University.
2nd visit of 2 hours in the Botanical Gardens! Can’t get enough.
Went to go pick up the birthday present I got for Taro, the Hard Lock Down Hotel! If you have not heard of www.fiver.com this is the way to create your own logos.
On-site to drop of some rackets for tomorrow’s practice and roaming the grounds! The circles are there for social distancing.
Had my lunch on-site @ Nobu.
Draws came out! Started my challenge to book practice courts for tomorrow! On hold, for 16 minutes to get the practice desk!
Sunset from the Balcony to reset Zen with Sven.
Sven Groeneveld
← Previous Story Australian Open Men’s and Women’s Tennis Draws and Seeds