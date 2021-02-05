10sBalls.com
Home / Draws and Results / Australian Open Men’s and Women’s Tennis Draws and Seeds

Australian Open Men’s and Women’s Tennis Draws and Seeds

Novak Djokovic poses with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup trophy after winning the 2020 men’s singles final against Dominic Thiem at the Australian Open.

Australian Open
February 8 – February 21, 2021
Melbourne, Australia
Total Prize Money: $80 Million (AUD)

Australian Open Preview
Eight-time AO champion Novak Djokovic plays for his 18th Grand Slam title in Melbourne Park. World No. 2 Rafael Nadal is aiming for his first Australian Open crown since 2009 and 21st Grand Slam championship, while 2020 runner-up Dominic Thiem competes for his first Melbourne major title. On the women’s side, Sofia Kenin is defending champion with 39-year-old Serena Williams bidding to match Margaret Court’s all-time record by capturing her 24th Grand Slam title. US Open champion Naomi Osaka, Wimbledon winner Simona Halep and world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty are among the top women’s contenders.  The AO features 128-player men’s and women’s singles draws, including 16 qualifiers and eight wild cards in each draw.

Australian Open Seeds

AO Men’s Singles Seeds: [click here]
AO Women’s Singles Seeds: [click here]

Australian Open Draws

AO Men’s Singles: [click here]
AO Men’s Doubles: [click here]

AO Women’s Singles: [click here]
AO Women’s Doubles: [click here]