Sven Tennis • Day 8 • Match Day 2 From The Australian Open In Doha

By Sven Groeneveld



Back for the early bird 7:15 breakfast (don’t worry I did have an egg white omelet).





9 AM warmup on court 1 (always trying to do the warmup on the court you play).





After each match, the cleaning crew comes on the court and disinfects the court seats (Even though no seats are cleaned when they change lines umpires).





The Qatar Tennis Federation can be proud of their hosting! Their facility is still the same when I first came here in 1995 (with some expansions and additional courts with a real tennis heritage).





My favorite trees around the grounds perfectly manicured! Takes me back to Indian wells with the white trunk!





Just chilling while reflecting on the match Taro just won in two sets over Marterer from Germany 6-3 6-4.





I am glad Taro won because the rules are very strict for those that lose! They can no longer go on-site and practice.





After the match, the next step was to take our PCR test again! Let’s keep the ball rolling and get ready for tomorrow!





Nothing better when coming back to the room when the service leaves you a dozen bottles of water! Ritz-Carlton Doha always the best place to stay!





Proud of this Man!





Sven Groeneveld

https://www.orangecoach.com/

https://www.toalson.net/



Follow Sven Tennis On Social Media:

https://twitter.com/sventennis

https://www.instagram.com/sventennis

https://www.facebook.com/svengroeneveld711