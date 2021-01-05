RadioTennis.com Releases January Show Schedule

Don't Miss
-
- Updated: January 5, 2021
|RadioTennis.com is pleased to announce the January lineup for its highly acclaimed “Pandemic Interview Sessions.”
The “Pandemic Interview Sessions” are a series of live interviews with some of the most interesting, important and eclectic people in the tennis world.
Host Ken Thomas conducts the interviews and listeners are encouraged to email into the show and directly ask questions to the guests.
Schedule & Guest List
January 22: Ivan Baron: Former #1 Junior in the World. Currently Tournament Chairman of the $650,000 ATP Delray Beach Open.
January 23: Emilio Sanchez: Former #1 Doubles Player in the World. Former #7 Singles Player in the World. Davis Cup Champion. Currently CEO of ASC Academies in Spain, China and the USA.
January 24: Johan Kriek: Two time Australian Open Champion. Former #7 Singles Player in the World. Currently Owner of the Johan Kriek Tennis Academy in Jupiter, Florida.
January 25: Aaron Krickstein: Former #6 Singles Player in the World. Reached the semifinals at both the US Open and the Australian Open. Four year member of the United States Davis Cup Team. Currently the Director of Tennis at the St. Andrews Country Club in Boca Raton, Florida.
January 26: Megan Rose: Senior Director of USTA Pro Circuits – USTA Competitive Pathways and United States Olympic Selection Committee.