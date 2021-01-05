Don't Miss
Postcard From Sven Groeneveld – Traveling The Tennis World Again
- Updated: January 5, 2021
Just now on the way to Doha. Landed in Istanbul and have a 2-hour wait and then take off to Doha landing at 6 am, then do a test and wait 6 hours.
Photo – I will never get used to the emptiness at one of the largest European airports, Amsterdam Airport Schiphol! Heading to Qatar for the Australian Open qualifying with Taro Daniel. Back on the road again.
