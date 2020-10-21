German Tennis Star Julia Goerges Retires

Editor’s Note : we always enjoyed watching her play. We hope she haves a beautiful retirement and a long happy life.



JULIA GÖRGES

TIME TO SAY GOODBYE



Dear Tennis,



I am writing to you, because I am ready to say “Goodbye”. When I started playing tennis at the age of 5, I would never have thought that we would go such a long way together.



You have given me so many different types of emotions throughout our journey and I am very thankful for everything you have shown and taught me. I learnt how to deal with the toughest losses but also enjoy the most amazing wins of my career, to fight back many times when I was struggling with you and through it all we never lost sight of our dreams.



I always knew how I would feel when it is time to say goodbye to you, and that moment has arrived. I am ready to close the tennis chapter of my life and open a new one, which I am really excited about.



Thank you for everything you have given me. You will stay forever in my heart ❤



Yours,

Jules



P.S. Huge thank you to my family, friends, team, sponsors and fans for supporting and believing in me always, I couldn’t have done it without you.