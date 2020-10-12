IGA Swiatek Wins The French Open Tennis And A Lot Of New Fans

Iga Swiatek of Poland posing with her trophy in the locker room after winning against Sofia Kenin of the USA in the women’s final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 10 October 2020. EPA-EFE/Corinne Dubreuil

Big Congratulations! This was no fluke. Iga is the real deal. She is holding her first Slam trophy. The first of many. She didn’t drop a set all tournament. She plays with style and grace and a champions heart. We love her. The newest star on the WTA tour. The pride of Poland. It’s funny we looked at her Instagram account • iga.swiatek • back in May she said that the French Open was her favorite slam and that she loved Paris. (LJ)

