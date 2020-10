Iga Swiatek Beats Kenin To Win The French Open Tennis 2020 At Roland Garros

Iga Swiatek of Poland celebrates with the trophy after winning against Sofia Kenin of the USA in their women’s final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 10 October 2020. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA

Editors Note • Wow what A tournament Iga had. She is charming and has a really bright future. Big congrats. (LJ)

Iga Swiatek of Poland (R) celebrates with the trophy after winning against Sofia Kenin of the USA, who hold her runner-up trophy (L) in their women’s final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 10 October 2020. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA

Sofia Kenin of the USA reacts with her runner-up trophy after losing against Iga Swiatek of Poland in their women’s final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 10 October 2020. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA

Iga Swiatek of Poland celebrates with the trophy after winning against Sofia Kenin of the USA in their women’s final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 10 October 2020. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Iga Swiatek of Poland celebrates with the trophy after winning against Sofia Kenin of the USA in their women’s final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 10 October 2020. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT