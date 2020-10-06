Tennis • 10sBalls Photo Gallery From The French Open • Schwartzman, Nadal, Djokovic, Thiem, and More

10sBalls.com
Diego Schwartzman of Argentina reacts after winning against Dominic Thiem of Austria in their men’s quarter final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 06 October 2020. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Rafael Nadal of Spain in action against Jannik Sinner of Italy during their men’s quarter final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 06 October 2020. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON
Nadia Podoroska of Argentina in action against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine during their women’s quarter final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 06 October 2020. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action against Karen Khachanov of Russia during their men’s fourth round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 05 October 2020. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
Dominic Thiem of Austria in action against Diego Schwartzman of Argentina during their men’s quarter final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 06 October 2020. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA
Iga Swiatek of Poland in action against Martina Trevisan of Italy during their women’s quarter final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 06 October 2020. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA
Rafael Nadal of Spain in action against Jannik Sinner of Italy during their men’s quarter final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 06 October 2020. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA

