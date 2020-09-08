Tennis • 10sBalls Photos From U.S. Open • Thiem, Serena, Azarenka, Zverev, Coric, Kenin, and Berrettini

Dominic Thiem of Austria in action against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada during their match on the eighth day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 07 September 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the US Open is being played without fans and runs from 31 August through 13 September. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Serena Williams of the US in action against Maria Sakkari of Greece during their match on the eighth day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 07 September 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the US Open is being played without fans and runs from 31 August through 13 September. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Borna Coric of Croatia in action against Alexander Zverev of Germany during their match on the ninth day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 08 September 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the US Open is being played without fans and runs from 31 August through 13 September. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in action against Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic during a match on day eight of the US Open tennis championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 07 September 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the US Open is being played without fans and runs from 31 August through 13 September. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Alexander Zverev of Germany reacts after defeating Borna Coric of Croatia at the conclusion of his match on the ninth day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 08 September 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the US Open is being played without fans and runs from 31 August through 13 September. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Dominic Thiem of Austria in action against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada during their match on the eighth day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 07 September 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the US Open is being played without fans and runs from 31 August through 13 September. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Sofia Kenin of the USA in action against Elise Mertens of Belgium during a match on day eight of the US Open tennis championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 07 September 2020. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES