Tennis • 10sBalls Photos From U.S. Open • Osaka, Murray, Serena, Kerber, Shapovalov, Fritz, and Auger-Aliassime

Naomi Osaka of Japan hits a return to Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine during their match on the fifth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 04 September 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the US Open is being played without fans and runs from 31 August through 13 September. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada hits a return to Andy Murray of Britain during their match on the fourth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 03 September 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the US Open is being played without fans and runs from 31 August through 13 September. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Taylor Fritz of the US hits a return to Denis Shapovalov of Canada during their match on the fifth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 04 September 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the US Open is being played without fans and runs from 31 August through 13 September. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Serena Williams of the USA serves to Margarita Gasparyan of Russia during their match on the fourth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 03 September 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the US Open is being played without fans and runs from 31 August through 13 September. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Andy Murray of Britain hits a return to Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada during their match on the fourth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 03 September 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the US Open is being played without fans and runs from 31 August through 13 September. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Angelique Kerber of Germany reacts as she plays Ann Li of the US during their match on the fifth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 04 September 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the US Open is being played without fans and runs from 31 August through 13 September. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES