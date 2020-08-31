2020 U.S. Open Tennis Photos • Shapovalov, Coco Gauff, Tsitsipas, and More

Denis Shapovalov of Canada serves to Sebastian Korda of the US during their match on the first day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 31 August 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the US Open is being played without fans and runs from 31 August through 13 September. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Cori ‘Coco’ Gauff of the US hits a return to Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia during their match on the first day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 31 August 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the US Open is being played without fans and runs from 31 August through 13 September. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece hits a return to Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain a during their match on the first day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 31 August 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the US Open is being played without fans and runs from 31 August through 13 September. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Angelique Kerber of Germany hits a return to Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia during their match on the first day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 31 August 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the US Open is being played without fans and runs from 31 August through 13 September. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Alexander Zverev of Germany hits a return to Kevin Anderson of South Africa during their match on the first day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 31 August 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the US Open is being played without fans and runs from 31 August through 13 September. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Diego Schwartzman of Argentina hits a return to Cameron Norrie of Great Britain during their match on the first day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 31 August 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the US Open is being played without fans and runs from 31 August through 13 September. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES