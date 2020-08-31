Don't Miss
- 2020 U.S. Open Tennis Photos • Shapovalov, Coco Gauff, Tsitsipas, and More
- Tennis • Ricky’s Preview And Picks For Day 2 of the U.S. Open, Including Murray vs. Nishioka
- Tennis News • Ricky’s Preview and Picks For Day 1 Of The U.S. Open, Including Zverev vs. Anderson
- Tennis Picks • Ricky Breaks Down The U.S. Open Men’s Singles Draw – Djokovic, Thiem, Medvedev, Tsitsipas, and More
- Novak Djokovic Wins Cincy Tennis But Will He Win The Battle For Power?
- 10sBalls / Tennis10sBalls • Photo Gallery • Trophy Shots Of Cincy • Novak, Raonic and More
- Tennis • Djokovic Caps Off Roller-Coaster Ride At Cincinnati Masters By Winning Title In Appropriate Fashion
- 2020 US Open • Draws • Order of Play
- Tennis • Ricky’s Preview and Pick For The Cincinnati Men’s Singles Final: Djokovic vs. Raonic
- Cincy Tennis In New York • Great Ladies WTA Finals • Naomi Osaka Plays Vika Azeranka
2020 U.S. Open Tennis Photos • Shapovalov, Coco Gauff, Tsitsipas, and More
-
- Updated: August 31, 2020
Denis Shapovalov of Canada serves to Sebastian Korda of the US during their match on the first day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 31 August 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the US Open is being played without fans and runs from 31 August through 13 September. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES