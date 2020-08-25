ATP | WTA Photos From Cincy Tennis In New York • Osaka, Serena, Novak And More

Naomi Osaka of Japan hits a return to Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic during their second round match at the Western and Southern Open at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 24 August 2020. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the tournament was relocated to NYC to immediately precede the US Open and to be played without fans. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Serena Williams of the US serves to Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands during their second round match at the Western and Southern Open at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 24 August 2020. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the tournament was relocated to NYC to immediately precede the US Open and to be played without fans. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action against Ricardas Berankis (not pictured) of Lithuania during a Western and Southern Open second round match at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 24 August 2020. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Johanna Konta of Great Britain (R) taps the racquet of Vera Zvonareva of Russia (L) after defeating her during their third round match at the Western and Southern Open at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 25 August 2020. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the tournament was relocated to NYC to immediately precede the US Open and to be played without fans. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain hits a return to Karen Khachanov of Russia during their third round match at the Western and Southern Open at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 25 August 2020. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the tournament was relocated to NYC to immediately precede the US Open and to be played without fans. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES