10sBalls| TennisBalls Photo Gallery • Tsitsipas • Millman • Serena • Kenin • More From Cincy/New York

Stefanos Tsitsipas of the Greece hits a return to Kevin Anderson of South Africa during their second round match at the Western and Southern Open at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 23 August 2020. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the tournament was relocated to NYC to immediately precede the US Open and to be played without fans. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

John Millman of Australia hits a return to Adrian Mannarino of France during their first round match at the Western and Southern Open at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 23 August 2020. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the tournament was relocated to NYC to immediately precede the US Open and to be played without fans. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Serena Williams of the US hits a return to Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands during their second round match at the Western and Southern Open at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 24 August 2020. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the tournament was relocated to NYC to immediately precede the US Open and to be played without fans. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Sofia Kenin of the USA in action against Alize Cornet of France during a Western and Southern Open second round match at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 23 August 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic the tournament has been relocated to New York City and is being played without spectators. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Milos Raonic of Canada hits a return to against Daniel Evans of Great Britain during their second round match at the Western and Southern Open at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 24 August 2020. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the tournament was relocated to NYC to immediately precede the US Open and to be played without fans. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Sloane Stephens of the US hits a return to Caroline Garcia of the France during their first round match at the Western and Southern Open at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 23 August 2020. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the tournament was relocated to NYC to immediately precede the US Open and to be played without fans. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES