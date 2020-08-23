Tennis Photo’s From “Cincy | New York” • Great New Clothes ATP/WTA

Diego Schwartzman of Argentina hits a return to Casper Ruud of Norway during their first round match at the Western and Southern Open at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 23 August 2020. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the tournament was relocated to NYC to immediately precede the US Open and to be played without fans. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Venus Williams of the US reacts during her match against Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine in their first round match at the Western and Southern Open at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 22 August 2020. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the tournament was relocated to NYC to immediately precede the US Open and to be played without fans. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Kyle Edmund of Great Britain hits a return to Kevin Anderson of South Africa during their first round match at the Western and Southern Open at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 22 August 2020. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the tournament was relocated to NYC to immediately precede the US Open and to be played without fans. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

CiCi Bellis of the US hits a return to Oceane Dodin of France during their first round match at the Western and Southern Open at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 23 August 2020. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the tournament was relocated to NYC to immediately precede the US Open and to be played without fans. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Andrey Rublev of Russia hits a return to Daniel Evans of Great Britain during their first round match at the Western and Southern Open at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 23 August 2020. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the tournament was relocated to NYC to immediately precede the US Open and to be played without fans. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Marketa Vondrousova of Czech Republic hits a return to Laura Siegemund of Germany during their first round match at the Western and Southern Open at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 23 August 2020. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the tournament was relocated to NYC to immediately precede the US Open and to be played without fans. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES